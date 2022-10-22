“Balancing cost, residents’ needs and the goals of the tourist industry, the TDC bludgeoned (not one vote in favor) Craig Cates’s $150,000 request for an Amphitheater party. Four days later, Cates and his pals on the County Commission reversed, without discussion, that decision. A biblical event.”
“The County Commission just voted to give 150k for a party at the amphitheater. This is the same body that just voted to raise taxes on citizens who are facing higher prices for rent, food, insurance and issues from Ian, because they needed more money. Sure is easy to spend other people’s money.”
“Why is Craig Cates trying to get money for the 200th anniversary of Key West? There was a celebration in March 2022 for this. In 2023 would be the 201st anniversary.”
“I was glad to see the BOCC overrule the TDC and fund the 200th anniversary event. This organization needs oversight. I’m still waiting for the explanation of how two new music festivals taking place during the busiest time of the year, when no funding is awarded, each received $100,000 grant.”
“A local bank is touting 67 years of exceptional customer service but I have to object due to the fact that our branch has been closed for five years and appointments to access safety deposit boxes are at the bank’s convenience, not mine. Guess it’s time to move my money.”
“OMG $150,000 for a concert, while proposing added fees for the people who provide roofs over local’s heads! Ridiculous! Another example of reckless spending. Is the city aware of all the things that $ could do for our ‘housing challenged?’ Do they realize we are in a recession? Who’s selling this $1,200 toilet seat? It seems maybe the musicians could donate their time, which is probably about 45 minutes! Good exposure, right? Who planned this?”
“Why did the City Commissioners wait until the KOTS plans were halfway done before starting to think critically about it?”