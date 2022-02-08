“People, people. Don’t you get it? Of course wind chimes are annoying. The chimers know that and that’s why they have them. It’s the mentality of those who won’t get vaxxed and don’t wear a mask. ‘I’m special, I’ll do what I want, you can’t stop me, tough luck, neighbors.’”
“Stopped in at a local drive-through at 6:10 a.m. I was greeted promptly at the speaker, drove up, and read signs that said ‘Please be patient, we only have two or maybe three workers today.’ The staff was great. Can’t be easy ...”
“Yesterday a friend drove me to the post office. I’m using a walker and there is no handicap button to push to open the door. Thankfully, a very good Samaritan helped me enter the building. This is a federal building and there is no handicap accessibility. Shameful for any building but especially a federal building, of all things.”
“The day before the arrival of a large cruise ship the harbor is nearly white with turbidity as far as you can see. That pesky wind again? Something must be done to protect our marine environment.”
“The traffic on this island is insane!”
“Vaccines and masks protect against COVID just as drunken driving laws protect against drunks overtaking the roads. Unvaccinated people allow the virus to continue to mutate and overload our healthcare system. Be a good citizen and get vaxxed or go live in the outback and celebrate your ‘freedom.’”
“Where are the test kits and N95 masks we were promised?”
“Well, once again our quiet residential neighborhood has been interrupted because the city continues to give a hotel on North Roosevelt a permit to play loud, obnoxious music. We can no longer escape the craziness of Duval Street”
“So sidereal vs. solar day seems a valid explanation for changes in sunset times. And, as it explains that the sun is spending more time in the northern hemisphere, due to a greater rotational tilt, that also explains naturally occurring warmer temperatures and more extreme weather. It’s all connected.”
“If the Key West Police Department gets around to doing some radar traffic control on the 20th street drag strip between Duck Avenue and Donald Street, I’ll provide the coffee and donuts while they are there.”
“It’s ironic that the citizens of a tourist town complain about tourists.”