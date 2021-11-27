“I cry ‘uncle, enough already!’ How much longer will it be to complete the construction on Bertha Street? Pretty pretty please, can you finish it soon?”
“There’s a really easy way to stop people from hating on you because you aren’t vaxxed — get vaxxed. You may not feel like you need or want it for a variety of reasons. Weigh it out: don’t want vax versus don’t want to be hated/scorned. Your choice. Your consequences.”
“The city commission blew it on the Bahama Village 3.2. Fewer hands in the cookie jar is obviously better for affordable housing projects. So why was the group with the least-favorable proposal chosen?”
“To the owner of the Winn-Dixie parking lot, can you please do something about the entrance way? People coming into the lot and stopping where there’s no stop sign; they don’t know where to go. There needs to be some directives as you pull into this lot!”
“All the phone numbers listed with Catholic charities or government homeless aid have nobody to talk to because every number is automated. If you’re lucky enough to speak with a human, you get the same response every single time: list is closed.”
“So happy the city has finally resolved the affordable but unaffordable housing for the waterfront. Is this going to be like every other project that charges $3,000 a month but will leave out the lower middle class?
“Please do your research: There is no record of a person with natural immunity spreading the virus. A vaccinated person can still get the virus and spread it. Please stop spreading hate and turning people against the unvaccinated.”
“A local developer is in the process of getting very favorable zone changes on Stock Island. That is fine, but how many worker housing units will they provide?”
“It doesn’t scare me if someone wants to sell Confederate flags or offensive T-shirts. It terrifies the heck out of me to learn that you think it’s OK to take away our free speech rights.”
“Studies touting the durability and strength of ‘natural immunity’ over vaccines deal only with those who did not die. So, take the vaccine! For those who survived, the quality of their antibodies is variable. The virus can remain in their noses and throats and be transmitted to others.”