“The old Seven-Mile Bridge is a beautiful spot to visit. The old bridge is 2 miles long, with Pigeon Key at the end, too. Keep your eyes on the water and you might see turtles, rays, sharks, tarpon and more.”
“Can restaurants please update your online menus? As a concierge, do you know how embarrassing it is to send you business and show your menu only to be told everything was 30% higher in price? Do it now, or I will stop sending customers!”
“Donald Trump’s cadre of lawyers lost over 60 lawsuits related to their claims of election fraud. If they had any proof, I’m sure it would have materialized in one of those 60-plus cases; perhaps the Voicer who is claiming there is ‘evidence’ could share it with us and the world.”
“What is with all these hotels having loud, live music at their properties? Do you really think most of your guests want to hear very average cover bands so loud they can’t talk to each other? Maybe you can refund your resort fee since most guests can’t use your pool!”
“The residential sticker for locals is a scam! Thomas Street is primarily populated by the elderly and service workers, but it is impossible to park at certain times due to illegal parking in the residential and handicapped designated spots. The city would not want to upset tourists with a citation. To heck with the locals.”
“Instead of raising taxes, the city should look for other revenue. For example, a 10% real estate flip tax on properties held less than five years. A $1,000 fee to use Smathers Beach for tourism weddings. A 10-cent tax on every drink sold. Let tourists and investors pay.”
“Key West Fire Department staff are also paramedics who must respond to traffic accidents, slip and falls, unresponsive homeless and countless inebriated tourists, and everything in between, on a daily basis. Key West growth continues, so does its core infrastructure.”
“Would you rather go down to Mallory Square and see a big, ugly cruise ship or the big, blue, fabulous ocean? Pretty much a no-brainer.”