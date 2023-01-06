“For all the hundreds of migrants arriving by unsafe chugs, add 20% more men, women and innocent children who are going to a watery grave every day in the Straits of Florida. Repatriation by the USCG continues to be the answer now to save countless lives later that we never hear about. ”

“So I get a ticket for parking in the 30-minute parking on Truman Avenue, yet the city allows a scooter shop to permanently park a dozen or so (mostly derelict) scooters in these spots, allows them to lock e-bikes to city trees and poles and allows them to block the sidewalk while doing repairs! What’s up with that?”