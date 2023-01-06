“For all the hundreds of migrants arriving by unsafe chugs, add 20% more men, women and innocent children who are going to a watery grave every day in the Straits of Florida. Repatriation by the USCG continues to be the answer now to save countless lives later that we never hear about. ”
“So I get a ticket for parking in the 30-minute parking on Truman Avenue, yet the city allows a scooter shop to permanently park a dozen or so (mostly derelict) scooters in these spots, allows them to lock e-bikes to city trees and poles and allows them to block the sidewalk while doing repairs! What’s up with that?”
“Pier B would have already donated over a half-million dollars towards reef conservation and studies if it hadn’t been for SCS activists, and what did they gain? The same cruise ships arrive at Key West nearly every day. Nothing really changed.”
“Does anyone really know what happens to the local refugees who are coming here on boats? Are they deported? Have a hearing? What goes on?”
“As an attorney, I can tell you the First Amendment does not stop zoning that would require the removal of foul language from window displays. There are dozens of towns with these types of ordinances that have stood up to court challenges. They can display them in their shop.”
“Picketing closed the rip-off cosmetics shops. Perhaps the foul T-shirt shops would enjoy similar treatment. Just because the government can’t restrict free speech doesn’t mean the neighbors can’t wield influence.”