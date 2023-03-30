“The Judy Blume movie? Great! The premier (two tickets $1,000)? A bomb! VIPs never saw the stars on the ‘red carpet,’ were corralled into theater seats for over an hour without phones or entertainment, and never heard the stars speak a word. Maybe a quick photo op with Judy? Oh no!”
“I saw a Key West Police officer park illegally, block traffic when he went into the post office to mail a package last week. Entitled and lazy. You should lead by example, but I’ve learned to lower the bar.”
“I wonder what homes will be worth here when buyers are told there is no water? Will visitors come when showers only drip or can only be used a few hours a day? Is it time to shut down the TDC and stop building?”
“I would say that facts matter more than perception when it comes to election integrity.”
“My math is not very good but replacing approximately 5 miles of water pipe a year it will take awhile to do 100 miles or so. Perhaps all the additional tourists should bring their own water with them? Makes as much sense as expanding the airport.”
“I heard that a sarcasm blog is coming to Key West. Isn’t that the Citizens’ Voice?”
“Why is it that the uneducated and misinformed Voicers continue to claim that the citizens of Key West voted to eliminate all cruise ships? We didn’t.”
“I’m intrigued by the concept of using tenders to be able to enjoy five cruise ships at a time. Maybe we can keep up with Nassau after all.”
“To the Voicer who says, Key West citizens want no cruise ships: Get over it. I’m a Key West Citizen and ‘I want cruise ships,’ so there!”