“The Key West parking sticker may require some effort to obtain, but the status it gives you for having one on your windshield is priceless.”
“What a great few weeks it has been. All sorts of events for the community and visitors to enjoy. The musical entertainment this past weekend was wonderful. I love my island home.”
“Can the city, which approves the Fantasy Fest permits, tell me how to explain naked drunk tourists walking down my street, many blocks from Duval? Each year, even with COVID, it gets worse and worse.”
“How is it the city manager claims Fantasy Fest was a success when we didn’t have Fantasy Fest? She should have said it was a disaster except, of course, for those few downtown bars who did make money once again at the expense of the locals. Time for a vote to get rid of Fantasy Fest. It’s our city; we need to take it back.”
“I just read a positive article about a talk given by the airport’s executive director. There was no mention of the current problems that Voicers have expressed. So, what is the reality about the airport?
“Key West charged residents ‘additional costs and sales tax’ totally $4.13, to the already expensive Residential Parking Permit. No details given as to the other ‘costs’ and the sales tax collected, which were never assessed in any prior year. Why?”
“Ten days post our super-spreader Fantasy Fest, America is not suffering another surge, nor our local hospitals. The haters exaggerated again.”
“Would someone, anyone, please, please, please explain to me how my being unvaccinated is injurious to you. If you’re vaccinated, aren’t you protected? Oh wait, maybe not, as just about as many people who are vaccinated are getting COVID. What am I missing here?”
“To the few constant complainers who don’t like Fantasy Fest. Here is an idea, don’t go. We have lived in Key West for over 10 years and love Fantasy Fest as do all our friends. It is one week. Our town is not bruised. Keep it going.”
“Let us face the facts, U.S. 1 is not functional and is overcrowded. Widen the entire stretch with two lanes each way, dedicated pull off areas and turn lanes. Each day we face oncoming traffic for people who dangerously pass but no law enforcement in sight.”