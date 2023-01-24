“Logged onto Ticketmaster for some Jimmy Buffett tickets. I’ve been a fan since the ‘70s. Tickets on the lawn start at $475 and go to $3,700 for VIP seating. Not a fan anymore — obviously I can’t afford to be.”
“Why in this age of soaring energy bills are the stadium lights on every night at the Flagler Avenue Key West High School backyard athletic fields even though many times only a few students are practicing or no one there at all? Surely these massive energy gobbling light fixtures can be controlled remotely and used only as needed.”
“The scourge of vacation rental homes in Key West is worse than three cruise ships a day. It is ripping apart the fabric of our island, in the name of greed. The newcomers who lament paying so much who can only afford if they vacation rent. Please just gag me. Please.”
“Enough of the hostility toward bicyclists. We’ve all seen unsafe cycling behaviors, but the vast majority of cyclists pose no threat. Chill out on the hate. Cyclists are not the problem.”
“Why is there never mention of why rents are so high, and some owners are forced to find viable ways to pay their monthly bills? Is it because the ‘victims’ of high rents are not aware of the cost of maintaining a property in Key West?”
“Windstorm insurance has tripled in the last five years. In addition, 10% in cash reserves are necessary to cover maintenance, damage by tenants, etc. Get educated, then look for a real solution.”
“Shocking outburst at the Jan. 19 Planning Board meeting. There should be a sense of decorum in government.”