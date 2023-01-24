“Logged onto Ticketmaster for some Jimmy Buffett tickets. I’ve been a fan since the ‘70s. Tickets on the lawn start at $475 and go to $3,700 for VIP seating. Not a fan anymore — obviously I can’t afford to be.”

“Why in this age of soaring energy bills are the stadium lights on every night at the Flagler Avenue Key West High School backyard athletic fields even though many times only a few students are practicing or no one there at all? Surely these massive energy gobbling light fixtures can be controlled remotely and used only as needed.”

