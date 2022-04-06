“We promote the beauty of the Keys, then want to block the view with a barrier because of traffic?”
“Did I hear this correctly that there is a plan to not only reimagine Duval Street, but to also cut down the curbs on the sidewalks? Mallory Square is to also be reimagined? Keep these two areas more on the old-fashioned side instead of getting too fancy by modernizing them.”
“It’s interesting to see Commissioner Weekley’s signature on documents from 1999, when he was mayor, that approved the buildout of Pier B. Maybe he can explain why Safer Cleaner Ships is wrong about Pier B.”
“Contrary to what one business owner claims, the lack of cruise ships did not crush the economy. A recent published article refuted all of his claims. Pick your side on the cruise ship issue, but be honest about it.”
“To the person writing in about the term limits for school board being poorly drafted: would you submit again in better language so we know what you’re talking about?”
“The hyper-fear speech from anti-cruise people is at a fevered pitch. They successfully closed Navy Mole and Mallory but want more. They should declare partial victory and move on. It was always about full port closure for them. Not happening. Go away, please!”
“Dear candidates, markets, festivals and schools: Florida Statute 479 prohibits placing signs, placards, and banners on rights-of-way and affixed to highway signs. Your advertising is our litter. Please remove it.”
“My opinion is the visual barrier for 18-Mile stretch is nice, but the true solution is to four lane U.S. 1 in that section of the road.”
“The anti-cruise ship leaders stood up at the last city meeting and piously plead for compromise. At which point, the City Commission voted to close Mallory and the Navy Mole. Now SCS are going for the jugular to close Pier B. Compromise?”
“You got me good, Citizen staff, with the April Fool’s edition. And I was really working up a head of steam over changing the paper’s name. On the other hand, secession is always a good idea.”