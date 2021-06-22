“I love all the new landscaping on U.S. 1, entering Key West! Great job sprucing up that long-neglected area.”
“If you want social distance, wear a mask. Even though I am fully vaccinated, I wear a mask when there are multiple unknown people. It seems it makes people nervous and they steer clear of you.”
“While it is a good thing to have people arriving here on flights, the number of flights is now way beyond the ability of our small airport to handle them all. Is there no oversight to strike the right balance? Things are way out of control.”
“If the City Commission had done its duty as Port Commission a year ago, we could have avoided the state’s intervention. An orderly process of public meetings, working groups and inputs from all sides could have rendered a reasonable change to our port. Poor local leadership gave up home rule.”
“Having lived in Florida for many years, I have never seen or experienced bad behavior from a police officer. They risk their lives every day to keep people safe. Enough is enough. Leave them alone to do their jobs!”
“How many more flights are going to be allowed at the Key West airport? Why would I suggest the Key West airport to any of my visiting friends?”
“Who is footing the bill for KOTS’ 24-hour free room and board? Now that COVID restrictions are loosening, shouldn’t it go back to an overnight shelter?”
“Few Americans have any knowledge about the murder/massacre of Blacks in Tulsa and Colfax, Louisiana, and Juneteenth. Were ‘Jim Crow’ laws part of our American history curriculum? How and should these matters be taught in Florida under the new Florida Critical Race Theory law?”
“There were passengers from three planes all waiting for luggage at the airport. Perhaps the Fire Marshall should come see the mob of tourists crammed into a tiny space. Sure seemed like it was way too crowded.”