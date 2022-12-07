“Key West residents have made it clear our top two priorities are sea level rise and housing. Why do some commissioners not want a housing manager? And why do we only have one employee in the sustainability department? The commissioners should be ashamed.”
“I love the morning national anthem and evening ‘Taps” that is played from the base at Sigsbee every day. It is a lovely reminder that we are fortunate to live where we are, especially on an island with a history intertwined with that of the military services. Please keep playing.”
“Sometimes it’s better to imagine if something had always been there and the logic to taking it away, for instance if the Admiral’s Cut bridge had been there from day one would it make sense to remove it? Of course not, connectivity promotes healthy activities like biking and walking. Built that bridge as fast as possible, please.”
“I heard some stores and some gas stations are finally telling people to pull up their pants or they can’t come in. People, that is indecent exposure and the children, adults don’t want to see that.”
“Federal immigration officers on the Mexican border allow everyone into the country, no problem. However, federal immigration officers in Florida repatriate every freedom seeker arriving by boat. Can anyone explain why the federal government treats these two immigration groups differently? It’s certainly not a state issue.”
“Thank you for the well wishes to me for leaving that cesspool. I can walk to four great grocery stores, all my doctors, enjoy swimming in clean waters and have made friends with non-myopic vision since leaving Key Weirdo. Good luck to you — you need it more than me!”
“100% of all plane flights leaving an airport are non-stop (to the place the plane is first landing). The question is whether a particular passenger can reach a particular destination without stopping or changing planes. It depends entirely on where the passenger is going — not the plane.”
“Alternate flashing at a rail crossing = stop. Not stop, then go if no train is coming. The HAWK lights were a dumb decision. Too many locals in a hurry and tourists unfamiliar with the system. A mistake was made. Own it. Change it.”
“Bayview Park is part of Key West history. Please don’t change the park’s name. The name means a lot to us Conchs.”