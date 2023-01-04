“Now that Fort Jefferson has been closed due to the migrant invasion, how many Americans who worked in the ferry and sea-plane businesses, and those who supply them, are out of work during arguably the busiest time of the year?”
“Two orange cones separate pedestrians from large vehicles on the dangerous curve at the end of Bertha street, which city official hasn’t seen this danger?”
“The Keys history column is great for giving us perspective: 1,287 ship dockings reported in 1922. They certainly were heavy oil- and coal-burning steam ships. No restrictions on discharges of anything. The reef and fisheries were healthy and productive. More proof that ships do not harm Keys’ waters.”
“The city doesn’t enforce the ordinance regarding foul language on T-shirts because code enforcement only does anything if someone formally complains. You would think it would be common sense to have a code officer walk the street once a week, but this is Key West. Common sense doesn’t exist.”
“Aside from being a traitor and a loser, what are Mallory’s contributions to Key West, exactly? Serious question.”
“It is so Key West to just chose the assistant whatever rather than conduct a true candidate search such as they are doing for the city manager. Why not search for a new city attorney in the same way? This is how the city has sunk into mediocrity, where barely the worst is fine.”
“Key West must make it clear that there is no relationship between Mallory Square and Stephen Mallory. He must not be honored by statues, plaques or having public areas named, in whole or in part, after an opponent of Black suffrage and a racist.”
“To correct two recent misinformed Voicers: There are no state or local laws/ordinances that prohibit the ‘F’ word on T-shirts.”