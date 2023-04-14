“We bought our home in Old Town 24 years ago. Recently we seem to like the vibe in town less and less. We just shopped for homes in Old San Juan and it feels so better just walking around town. Might be time for a change.”
“I love the fun and clever holiday skeleton decorations on Atlantic Boulevard. This town, which is getting more gentrified by the minute, could use more creativity like this. Seriously, don’t you have something more important to complain about?”
“You moved to Key West for peace and quiet? Had you ever been here before relocating?”
“I don’t know about you guys, but I’m starting to get pretty tired of these holy-rollers starting to run our lives.”
“How many times have you gotten the Sheriff’s Office notifications of crashes and road blocks so far this month?”
“With things going the way they are in Florida, will dyed hair soon become a crime?”
“No cruise ships in the foreseeable at Mallory? Can we please have a Ferris wheel instead? We can totally bill it as the largest built atop pylons formerly used to dock boats.”
“I don’t know what you voted for, but I voted to ban all cruise ships. We used to have three ships a day, now we have no more than one. It’s a fair compromise. Keep the ships out of Mallory.”
“A Voicer argued that perception of voter fraud is reality and laws should be altered to reflect such belief distortion. This is a variation of the Costanza theorem, ‘Jerry, if you believe it, it’s not a lie.’ Inaccurate beliefs are presented in a self-serving way to justify factually unsupported contentions.”
“Every time I look at the weak stream of water coming from my kitchen sink faucet these days, I think about those rusty underground water pipes and wonder how long they will last and what will we do when they burst again.”