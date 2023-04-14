“We bought our home in Old Town 24 years ago. Recently we seem to like the vibe in town less and less. We just shopped for homes in Old San Juan and it feels so better just walking around town. Might be time for a change.”

“I love the fun and clever holiday skeleton decorations on Atlantic Boulevard. This town, which is getting more gentrified by the minute, could use more creativity like this. Seriously, don’t you have something more important to complain about?”