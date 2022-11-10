“Why are there so many attacks against homeowners? When will the city hold apartment complexes accountable to provide affordable housing prices? Stop allowing builders to scam people into thinking they are providing something they’re not. This is not a homeowner issue.”
“The flags with crude quips about the president are only flown by the losing side, be thankful.”
“The District IV razor close commission race was clearly a ‘us vs them’ mandate. The part-time affluent residents registered to vote here versus the long-time locals who support local businesses.”
“Six flights departing within 33 minutes of each other makes EYW unbearable, if not unsafe. What is the legal capacity in the passenger corral?”
“Who spearheaded the HAWK (High-intensity Activate Crosswalks) installations? We all saw it coming, except you. So few people adhere to what the flashing red lights dictate. All you have to do is witness one of these in action. Now, the blood is on your hands! Get rid of them! How many more have to die before you get rid of them? One is too many!
“Evidently, a [beach front restaurant] hasn’t paid the city its 6.5% gross profit tax in over four years. How could this be? The city and restaurant need to be held accountable!”
“The Voicer who wrote that the annual meeting of the Parrot Head group were moving from Key West because of the cost of lodging was somewhat misleading. The Voicer did not also mention that the Casa Marina Resort is remodeling; and with those changes eliminating the currently required spaces. Their Board of Directors has determined that no other venues in Key West have the physical spaces to accommodate the event. Providing biased information to ‘prove a point’ is not helpful in a participatory Democracy.”
“I’ve been here since 1984 and have heard the same complaints: Fantasy Fest, power boat, roosters, you name it, I’ve heard it. Nothing changes. Why? There’s no will among the Key West Chamber of Commerce or city commission. So. I avoid what I don’t like. You can too, or move. Stop beating a dead horse.”
“It appears that supporting the anti-cruise ship group has become a death knell for local politicians. The folks living in New Town depend on tourism for their livelihood.”