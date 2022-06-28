“If a local businessman is ranting against Monroe County single-member districts from his home in Miami, then I am sure single-member districts must be in the best interest of Key West.”
“Why is Poinciana Gardens Senior Living Community not filled? Is it the accommodations, atmosphere, price, staff? What is it? With a ‘housing shortage,’ isn’t it curious that this compound is not filled to capacity? People fought hard for this facility, what happened?”
“We used to squeeze three ships into this tiny port. Now that we only get one, it better be big and it better be dirty.”
“For Fantasy Fest, why don’t you park paddy wagons off Duval and process obscene and nudity offenders on the spot. Keep them all there until the end of the night or until the wagon fills up, whichever comes first. It worked for Spring Break underaged drinkers in the past.”
“If they get rid of all the illegal contract labor in Key West, who will do the dirty work?”
“I almost threw up my oatmeal this morning when I heard our state senator lie and blame the high cost of gas on the lack of the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline would not have been completed for years and oil would have been sold on the global market.”
“100% of those who will benefit from student loan forgiveness have college educations.”
“It’s already illegal to kill people. Obviously, laws don’t work to stop murderous kooks in schools, churches or grocery stores. The majority of gun deaths each year are suicides with hand guns. Urban violence is hand guns. ‘Mass shootings’ get the publicity, but the bigger gun hazard lies elsewhere.”
“Will ordinary taxpayers be allowed on the rebuilt Seven-Mile Bridge to watch the boat races?”
“Guns are not our problem. Drugs are the problem. The common link to all mass shootings are mental illness and every one of them is on antidepressants, yet Big Pharma gets a pass.”
“So men can walk down Duval Street 24/7 topless. Our commission claims to be against discrimination, yet women can’t walk on the street for one designated week, even if they wear body paint. Where is the equity?”