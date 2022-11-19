“Fact check: The ‘beachfront property’ is not the county’s. A very simple public records search will show you that it is owned by the city. Why spread misinformation?”

“The city should explain the focus on Admiral’s Cut. I can’t believe this is in any local’s top 10 worries. The businesses downtown rely on the remaining cruise ship passenger to walk through that area, not be diverted to the park. The park in accessible from Southard. Why the focus?”