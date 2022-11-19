“Fact check: The ‘beachfront property’ is not the county’s. A very simple public records search will show you that it is owned by the city. Why spread misinformation?”
“The city should explain the focus on Admiral’s Cut. I can’t believe this is in any local’s top 10 worries. The businesses downtown rely on the remaining cruise ship passenger to walk through that area, not be diverted to the park. The park in accessible from Southard. Why the focus?”
“Can someone please draw a map of the walk along the water from the ferry terminal to Admiral’s Cut?”
“After witnessing the continuing dismantling of every working-class mobile home park, I’ve discovered a well-connected family is building a mobile home vacation resort on Sugarloaf Key! Commissioners past and present have little interest in our housing needs or our safe evacuations.”
“Friends traveled to Key West for a visit. Walking past the Key West Housing Authority Property at Whitehead/Olivia, our friends’ small dog was attacked by a pit bull. Our friends’ dog died from injuries last night. Police claimed no pit bulls are registered in the area.”
“Please don’t mess with the ‘Critical Area of State Concern’ legislation. There are so many developers salivating to turn the Keys into Marco Island. Also, please don’t reward Marathon and Islamorada for making really dumb ‘carousel of bad ideas.’”
“The bag people deserve a raise. They do all that work under the cover of darkness and get no respect.”
“The fix is in — fake citizens want Admiral’s Cut and the developer gets a huge amenity added to his monopoly on cruise ships. We rejected cruise ships and we should reject giving cruise ships free access to our citizens’ crown jewel.”
“I’m old, so this may sound stupid. How do high school students get a 4.3 GPA? Did they manufacture an extra grade because our students are so exceptionally above deserving a mere ‘A.’ Or, did they invent a grade below ‘F?’ I’m guessing the latter.”