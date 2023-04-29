“Affordable housing, affordable housing, affordable housing. I’ve been hearing it for well over 20 years but still don’t know what it means as far as how much in dollar value. To me, it seems the ability to build more vacation rentals.”
“A free society is no place for the easily offended.”
“Not everyone complaining about Key West’s noise level is a former tourist or a recent arrival. I’ve lived here for 23 years, and the place is louder, more congested and more dangerous than ever. All we want is common courtesy from local business owners.”
“Don’t you voter ID folks ever take a nap?”
“Over 100, brand-new trailers sitting at Navy base, empty, for over two years. How many Navy members are living in rentals in Key West? Get them on the base! This would go a long way to help the housing crisis.”
“As a car-free cyclist (work and groceries), I’m only irked by e-bikes when they pass me without pedaling even just a little.”
“Be kind!”
“Why didn’t the owners of [a business] tell their employees that they were closing or help them or even care what happens to them when [the business] was closed for over a month?”
“I believe it is high time we outlawed brooms and rakes here on Key West. They are far too inconvenient considering all the gas-powered blowers available, which are so quiet! Next, we will outlaw garbage cans for yard waste, since these blowers just redistribute to your neighbor’s property anyway.”
“Yes, yes, yes to the comment asking the police to enforce the law against loud music blaring from cars and motorcycles! I can’t think of one thing that would enhance quality of life in this town more.”
“None of the tourism-dependent towns I visit have the trashy stores we have on Duval Street. Visit Cape Cod, Sedona, Hollywood Beach. Not one of these has CBD stores on every block or T-shirts with ‘f-bombs’ in every window. It’s called zoning. Give it a try.”