“I wish Zombie Bike Ride was divorced from Fantasy Fest. How about November? Lull before Christmas. Cooler. Better time for a locals/family event. It’s a great idea that’s been eaten by an ever-metastasizing Fantasy Fest. It could stand alone with no problem and be more fun.”
“The pedestrian light on North Roosevelt and Palm Avenue was knocked out last week, as well as a street light across from Popeye’s. That’s the sixth light post since the rebuild of North Roosevelt. Also one cyclist was killed. A 25-mph speed limit is way past due.”
“Warning: There is a scam targeting Direct TV and eBay. A text that appears to be from AT&T offers half off your monthly bill. To get the discount, you are supposed to pay four months in advance and make payment with eBay gift cards. It’s a scam. Don’t fall for it.”
“Florida is now recruiting out-of-state policemen who ‘have had COVID and have recovered, so they have strong protection.’ Suggestion: Make sure that each policeman has full medical records to prove the prior COVID diagnosis and has undertaken an antibody test to establish the degree of purported ‘strong protection.’ ”
“Stickers should go. Every business that sells, gives, uses them is giving the middle finger to everyone else on the island. They’re a mess and encourage the tourists to add to it. No different than spray-painting and tagging your neighbors. It shouldn’t take a law. Only good sense and manners.”
“This was the crudest, most disgusting Fantasy Fest I have seen in the 20 years I have attended. Open nudity, visitors taking over streets that were not supposed to be closed and obnoxious drunks. Most private parties were sex parties. Is this really the tourism a hugely successful destination wants?”
“Praise goes to Gov. DeSantis for offering police officers and firemen an incentive to move to Florida to work! Mandates are for communist dictators, not Americans. Would you be willing to put yourself in the face of death every single day? These are our heroes, back off!”
“Several weeks ago, the county did away with mask mandate. The school system has altered theirs. When will the City of Key West get with the program? Any time soon?”