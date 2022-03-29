“Hats off and a big thank you to Paul Menta for a great job on the Key West 200th birthday celebration.”
“All over the world places ranging from cities like Amsterdam and Barcelona, to tourist towns like Sonoma, Cape Cod and the Oregon Coast, are taking concrete steps to limit over-tourism. Here in the Keys, we continue to spend $50 million-plus a year advertising for more tourists.”
“Sounds like after Perry claimed the place, it was all downhill.”
“Placing the hybrid HAWK streetlights on Roosevelt was not the smartest move. They aren’t found in many places. We have many tourists unfamiliar with the program. The flashing red is an unfamiliar, side-to-side pattern. Should have retained the ‘Push for Walk’ normal lights.”
“When will Key West building officials inspect and report on the structural integrity and decades-old building issues at the senior housing on Kennedy Drive? Where are the official building inspection reports?”
“What is it with the obnoxiously loud music at all events? The 200th anniversary party at Truman Waterfront’s ‘music’ was so loud, we couldn’t even stay. Music is great, but does it have to be so loud you hear it from eight blocks away?”
“With only a few cruise ships, the harbor pilots must be keeping busy calling in misleading comments to the Citizens’ Voice. Turbidity from cruise ships harms coral. Some species, like the brain coral at Mallory, are less susceptible. You lost the referendum. Get over it.”
“Super great drone fireworks at the Heritage Festival — excellent job for the 200th anniversary of Key West. Thank you, thank you.”
“A person pushes the button at the Roosevelt crosswalks. The red light comes on and a person crosses, then the light starts flashing. Sometimes a second person starts crossing. People! A flashing red light is like a stop sign. I was that second person. I’m lucky to be alive.”