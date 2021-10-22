“Everyone in this country knows that right-turn traffic flows much better than left turn, except the Bertha Street engineers. By making the one-way outbound, everybody along South Roosevelt must make two left turns, first across South Roosevelt and again at the end of Flagler.”
"Key West harbor and channel is not a natural pristine bottom. It’s a federal waterway dredged and maintained to a depth of 34 feet by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Dredge it deeper for less turbidity."
"We received notice from two different Key West businesses that had been data compromised, impacting our identities’ security. My husband’s was stolen, resulting in a tangle of debt and collections to resolve. In both cases, we were not informed until more than a year after the breach. Too little, too late!"
"One city commissioner, while discussing whether Key West ordinances will overturn state law voiding the cruise ship referendums, expressed concern over private property, that is Pier B. No comments about state laws restricting private businesses' efforts to keep their premises safe from unvaccinated and maskless customers."
"County and city taxes go up but record number of tourists? I can’t wait to leave this cesspool of corruption."
"Who is responsible for maintaining the pocket park at the end of Duval? The cigarette butt holder broke off and hasn't been replaced and one drain near the pier is clogged with sand creating a smelly muddy pool that people have to walk around to get to the pier."
"Hey, person with your head in the sand. Have you not been reading the reports out of Israel, the UK, the Cleveland Clinic that show that natural immunity is more effective and longer lasting than immunity (if you can call it that) from the vaccine? And tell me again how effective the vaccine has been."