“More is the Key West and Monroe County mantra. Let us try less vehicular traffic, less airline passengers and less ferry passengers. This will result in less congestion, less pollution, less noise, less need for housing, less need for city services and less taxation. Which equals a greater quality of life.”
“Thank you! To the person who stopped to ask how I was today after I tripped and fell, your kindness was very much appreciated. Just a skinned knee!”
“We had 30 minutes of rain last week and three-quarters of Bertha Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Smathers was flooded.”
“My son went to a ‘future heroes’ summer camp and came home and told me about red alerts, blue alerts and yellow alerts. I never heard of yellow alerts and asked him what it was. He replied, ‘school lockdown.’ What are we doing to our children? Schools are the most dangerous places in our country.”
“You are an adult human being with a driver’s license and you don’t know how to put air in your tires? Rethink your life.”
“When asked, smokers almost never admit they are addicted. Some will tell stories about people who smoked and lived to be quite old. ‘I just enjoy it and could quit anytime I want.’ So they even lie to themselves. Do we expect more out of people?”
“Actually, the U.S. Navy reduced the city’s rent for the Mole to $0 after the nuisance ships stopped calling there. Now let’s finally turn it into the fishing pier we all deserve.”
“The rumor is that [a local restaurant] is changing to a sports bar. It didn’t take long for the owner to change an iconic restaurant where locals like to hang out. What a shame!”
“We citizens want safer, cleaner ships. We voted on it. What part don’t you understand?”