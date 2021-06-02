“People generally do not leave jobs for more money. They want to work where they are respected and appreciated. Hostile workplaces fail spectacularly.”
“The library monster dog-earing the corners of dozens of pages of each book he/she reads is still on the loose. If you withdraw ‘The Bounty’ by Janet Evanovich from the local library, you’ll find the book hopelessly damaged. Is the previous reader ignorant or simply uncaring?”
“The problem with auctioning off derelict boats is where they are. They will just be freshened up a little and become vacation rentals.”
“How much time and money is wasted when homeowners blow their leaves into the street and the street cleaners blow them back into the yards?”
“You ask if my dog is friendly. I say ‘No!’ as your two unleashed Scottish terriers come tearing toward my leashed yellow lab. No amount of screaming stopped them. You didn’t stop them. You said one of your dogs is deaf. Why wouldn’t you leash a deaf dog? Ignorant.”
“The prices have gotten so exorbitant at our supermarkets that the prices at the convenience stores seem like a bargain.”
“I am still amazed the anger and resentment that people have toward cruise ships. I continue to try and keep Key West citizens appraised of the facts but their anger falls on deaf ears. The other day I counted four full buses of day-trippers to Key West. Do you have any statistics on what these people do or where they shop or eat?”
“Affordable housing is absolutely not a business problem. McDonald’s is under no obligation to provide employee housing. A minimum wage job does not include subsidized housing. Not every job should provide housing or a living wage. High schoolers’ summer jobs don’t pay much money for a reason.”
“Instead of turning in all that cocaine and marijuana that Keys residents are finding, let’s auction it off on the steps of the Custom House to pay our new city manager.”
“They won’t wear a mask, they won’t get the vaccine, they won’t pay their taxes. These folks are the opposite of American patriots.”
“If you think someone driving alone with a mask on is silly, you should see all the guys with their ball caps on backwards!”
“The Citizen advocates more planting of Royal Poinciana trees but admits that the falling blossoms are ‘messy.’ While nostalgic, the editorial’s adoration is not shared by neighbors who are compelled to clean up the debris in their yards and in the street in front of their homes.”