“Someone who was born 80 years ago in their grandmother’s kitchen may not have gotten a birth certificate. Now they won’t give them a government ID because they don’t have that document. Sorry. Yes, the government ID itself is free, but [obtaining it] costs money they don’t have.”
“I love Key West for its rich maritime history at our seaports. Bravo to Florida Legislature for passing SB 426 and keeping our port open.”
“So proud of the Key West delegation who traveled to Tallahassee to testify before the state Legislature in defense of our reef, our referenda, home rule and the quality of life in our community. Well done!”
“Hackley almost killed Hatty! The Nux that he gave her contains strychnine and brucine, two toxic chemicals. Good thing she vomited.”
“If the state decides to impose the cruise ships on our destination where they are not wanted, revisions to the disembarkation fees will be necessary with the highest per person fees being paid by the larger ships and much lower per person fees paid by the smaller ships. Make them pay for the environmental mess they create.”
“To the genius who loves the fact that Peru requires ID to vote. That’s because Peru issues a national ID card all citizens must have to do pretty much anything. I can only guess how our voting rights Gestapo member would feel about that: ‘socialism!’”
“I don’t know why folks are surprised, the surge in tourism as the pandemic winds down was entirely predictable. These are folks who want to travel but stay in the United States.”
“I paid hundreds of dollars for the subwoofer system in my car. Can I park in front of your house at 3 a.m. so you can enjoy my idea of ‘wonderful’ and ‘celestial music?’ Didn’t think so.”
“So our One Human Family wants us to protest at the docks to let those people know that they are not worthy of visiting our community.”
“A state representative said ‘You can’t simply have a group of 10,000 people closing down the Port of Key West and also saying a million people a year cannot visit the state of Florida, Key West.’ That’s wrong. Something seems very wrong here.”