“Help fix this crisis or we won’t have any more service people! Those of you financially comfortable enough to offer long-term affordable housing for locals, please do so! Especially if you have a one unit or studio accessory dwelling, show your love for the island and rent it for less than $2,000. Save Key West!”
“Key West, whose narrow streets predate not only Henry Ford but also Leo Fender, was not always a loud party town. One need not be a senior citizen to resent constant, unbearable noise that passes for music. Turn it down!”
“I saw a local golf cart with a well-known charter boat company logo on it with a young child driving it with his mother (I assume) helping him! I would have called the police, but they saw me and stopped to switch places.”
“For the Government Road bike path project, will there be a boardwalk through the salt ponds to the condos or a crossing over the canal at, say, Riviera street? The salt pond experience should be gate-kept to small self-propelled watercraft in my opinion.”
“I have never understood why people would want to dine on a sidewalk next to a gutter.”
“Whatever happened to Douglas the flag carrier?”
“The SFWMD took over the FKAA in the late 1970s, and it was a disaster. The SFWMD issues water allocations and has long diverted water from the Keys to Dade County.”
“Florida’s dilemma regarding books: To ban or not to ban? That is the question. Perhaps the answer, in part, is to bowdlerize for different readers. Alter or change books that deal with, for example, minorities and insulting language (‘Huckleberry Finn’); or witchcraft and vampires (‘Harry Potter’/’Twilight’).”
“If the suggestion of placing a state prison near Disney comes to fruition, would the prison HR hire Snow White for an administrative position and the Seven Dwarfs for guards?”
“The skeletons mentioned in the Voice are not endemic to Key West. I have seen them in numerous places, including a 15-footer residing on a back road in Vermont. That particular one celebrates almost every holiday that exists in this country. To each their own.”