“Help fix this crisis or we won’t have any more service people! Those of you financially comfortable enough to offer long-term affordable housing for locals, please do so! Especially if you have a one unit or studio accessory dwelling, show your love for the island and rent it for less than $2,000. Save Key West!”

“Key West, whose narrow streets predate not only Henry Ford but also Leo Fender, was not always a loud party town. One need not be a senior citizen to resent constant, unbearable noise that passes for music. Turn it down!”