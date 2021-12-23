“Key West airport departure gates are a fire hazard and super-spreader event waiting to happen. Driving to Miami to catch flights no longer seems so unreasonable. Can we please get some supervision over our airport operations? ”
“Please remember that the vote regarding the ‘affordable’ housing lease does not specify any plan. Do you really trust the city? The commercial space could reappear. The income limits can change. Vote ‘no’ and let the city have a referendum on a specific plan, not something still being developed.”
“The cruise ship referendum called for smaller, cleaner ships and fewer people getting off them. But that is proving to be just a ruse, as all the anti-cruisers have revealed themselves as being against all cruise ships (the turbidity argument). They thought they could ‘define’ the ships away.”
“Change the Fantasy Fest name because it implies something sexual? Somebody better tell family-oriented Disney that their Fantasy Land section better go, although it has been there since 1955. A name change will not change the event. If there is a problem, manage it. Don’t ban it.”
“Cruise ship passengers should know they are arriving aboard a vessel the locals oppose. If the passengers are unhappy, they’ll let the cruise line know. It’s the most effective way to stop large ships if the city won’t take action and Pier B owner disregards the community.”
“Once again, those who are vaccinated must pay the price of those who are unvaccinated and who think their ‘freedom’ overrides all our way of life. Get over yourself, you are a pawn, stop holding us hostage for your Facebook post! No one cares.”
“Just because you voted for something does not make it legal.”
“The planet Earth has a holding capacity and so does Key West. Too many people means bad quality of life for all. It’s not whether the rich or poor, it is whether they care about our culture and environment.”
“Navy waterfront property should be developed for all to enjoy. There’s plenty of available sites on Stock Island for affordable housing. Vote ‘no.’”
“The city government needs to be abolished and combine the county and city together! All the city elected people do is raise taxes, talk about unaffordable housing then give each other awards for wasting our tax money!”