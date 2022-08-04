“Local politician accuses local activist group of being funded by ‘outsiders’ when they are a small dollar and truly Keys cause. Local politician then raises campaign money from out-of-county corporations. Pure Key West.”
“If you are looking for evidence of election fraud, there is a movie detailing this. This is an issue that affects everyone, and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Watch the movie and see if you can punch holes in the evidence. Those with money are deciding your representation. That should scare everyone.”
“The residential sticker for locals is a scam – no enforcement! Thomas Street is primarily populated by the elderly and service workers, but it is impossible to park at certain times due to illegal parking in the residential and handicapped designated spots. The city would not want to upset tourists with a citation. To heck with the locals.”
“Key West Fire Department staff are also paramedics who must respond to traffic accidents, slip and falls, unresponsive homeless and countless inebriated tourists, and everything in between, on a daily basis. Key West growth continues, so does its core infrastructure.”
“To the Voicer who wants immigrants to wait their turn: I volunteer in a local non-profit and see the applications, all from immigrants, for this agency’s services. They come with advanced degrees and significant work experience, yet do not see a future for their children. Think how bad their old homes must have been to give up all they know to come here. ”
“I was shocked to learn that most auto insurance policies do not extend coverage to golf carts. Hundreds of tourists driving around without insurance every day. Rental companies know this, which is why they get signed liability waivers. If you’re hurt by one, you’re screwed. Get these off the street!”