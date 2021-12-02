“The pine trees at MARC on Seminary Street smell fabulous!”
“The return of cruise ships over the weekend marks the loss of respect of the electorate for the ability of city government to support its voters.”
“Dear unvaccinated with ‘natural immunity,’ you can be re-infected with COVID and spread the disease. Additionally, you spread it while getting your ‘natural immunity.’ These are facts you choose to ignore. Stop the antivax rhetoric. Please do your research.’
“I do hereby proclaim that abolishing the city of Tallahassee would benefit the great state of Florida. The backward ways are more suited, overly suited, I might add, to the state of Alabama. Alabama, I give you Tallahassee, we consider Key West the capital of the great state of Florida.”
“Anyone else notice that there are not nearly as many iguanas around as there used to be?”
“Does a downtown drugstore have any security? While in checkout line, a guy holding a six pack of beer was going from customer to customer asking for money. What is going on here?”
“Oh, my! AirBnb houseboats parked at Hurricane Hole slips, full time? The nostalgia of a quaint fishing wharf/natural wildlife viewing and people enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of that have been pushed to the greed for money. Who approved that? Such a shame.”
“Save our waterfront views and public access at the Historic Key West Seaport.”
“Thank you to those who did not get vaccinated. Your beliefs are valid, but only to the point that it affects others. Your beliefs do not trump (no pun intended) others’ health, no matter the risk. Now we have to deal with a mutation, all avoidable!”
“It is an embarrassment to hear over and over about affordable housing with a brand-new community, ribbon-cutting a few months ago, and not one person has ever moved in. Someone should be ashamed. Was it built just for show? Let’s get real people in those living spaces.”
“The two ships that came on Saturday are very high-end ships and violated no law by coming here. Don’t believe all the hype; these ships have been scheduled to call here for over 18 months.”