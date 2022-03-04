“As is typical with politicians, our commissioners let a couple prominent people in town violate our codes on a daily basis. When an average citizen does the same, he gets the book thrown at him. You all should be ashamed of yourselves.”
“I was on Duval Street and I could tell a cruise ship was in town. The diversity of the people strolling around, shopping and genuinely enjoying our city was heartwarming to see. One Human Family for all, even our cruise tourists!”
“How is it that all these newish, gas-powered ‘golf carts’ are allowed to exist on our streets? They emit many times the pollution than a car would, and they are so noisy! I got no reply from the city in this.”
“I personally witnessed three car accidents on Stock Island and one in Key West in less than 24 hours. Our roads are not designed for this volume of traffic.”
“How do five foreign nationals illegally enter NASKW?”
“It appears to me when I’m out on the water boating that the tallest tree in Key West is the Norfolk Pine on Grinnell at Flagler. It towers above everything. Can any experts confirm?”
“I’m sick of reading comments from the sore losers whining about cruise ships. You lost the referendum. Get over it. If your business isn’t thriving with the record-setting massive tourism crowds here, it’s time to leave and try your business elsewhere.”
“For the second time in as many months, a business is asking the county to abandon another road. Of course, their wishes will be granted again without any concern for the citizens’ quality of life.”
“Your revisionist history is wrong. Science shows that silt settles quickly and harmlessly. We voted to rid ourselves of the cheap, uneducated tourists who clog our streets looking to buy tacky tee shirts. We prefer smarter, better educated tourists (who can read) who travel on smaller, more elegant ships.”
“I now realize that my vote to create the TDC was the worst voting decision I ever made. The massive advertising campaign is strangling the Keys. Take a ride through Islamorada any afternoon of the year.”