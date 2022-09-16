“Section 509.281 Florida Statutes makes the operation of illegal transient lodging facilities without a license a misdemeanor. Not paying the ‘bed tax’ (Section 125.104) is also a misdemeanor punishable under Section 201.17. The Monroe County State Attorney should investigate. ”

“After 20 years of hard work, sacrifice and diligence I’ve acquired two duplexes in town. After hearing of the added restrictions coming down the pike from the City Commission, I decided to put them up for sale. After one week, both are under contract.”