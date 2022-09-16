“Section 509.281 Florida Statutes makes the operation of illegal transient lodging facilities without a license a misdemeanor. Not paying the ‘bed tax’ (Section 125.104) is also a misdemeanor punishable under Section 201.17. The Monroe County State Attorney should investigate. ”
“After 20 years of hard work, sacrifice and diligence I’ve acquired two duplexes in town. After hearing of the added restrictions coming down the pike from the City Commission, I decided to put them up for sale. After one week, both are under contract.”
“Key West’s Fantasy Fest King and Queen win hands down over those crazy, ego-maniacal British Royals! The whole lot of them.”
“What if the destruction of ancestral lands in Chile, the Congo and even here at home in the USA due to mining cobalt and lithium for EV batteries doesn’t lower the temperature of the planet? Would you say it was worth trying anyway?”
“The tears I shed are not for you or for me, but for knowing how many children are in our foster system. Before any of you get raises or spend more money on moronic things, maybe these children should be thought of. Why do we have so many?”
“Millions of people voluntarily borrow money. One man with a pen eliminates the obligation to repay $10K each and shifts the burden to people who either fulfilled the same obligation or chose not to incur the debt.”
“The city needs to install thousands of wind chimes near the cruise ship docks. That would be so irritating to the cruise passengers that they would demand an immediate departure and permanent boycott. It would also clear out some of the homeless while not bothering our drunks and chickens.”
“Most Americans don’t have a college degree, and most of these citizens are in lower- to middle-income brackets. Why should they subsidize better-off Americans? Student debt is held by the most educated with the best jobs who should be subsidizing the less well-off. Student debt forgiveness is backward.”