“People have been complaining about the airport for about a year. The director has previously said he couldn’t stop any airline that wanted to come to Key West. Now he is saying no new airlines or flights will be added until the airport expansion is complete.”
“Call/write our representative, our senator and our governor to encourage the governor appoint a fresh face to the Monroe County Commission. We need new ideas and diversity.”
“Why doesn’t the referendum for affordable housing specify a specific plan? It just gives the city the lease option. The plan can be anything after that, including commercial space. Remember Peary Court? Remember the Shipyard condos? I’ll vote ‘Yes’ when I’m voting for a plan, not trusting the city.”
“Medical ethics require assistance to all persons irrespective of moral or political issues; but, is it time to put those who are endangering public health by refusing vaccines on notice that if they need care they will go to the end of the line, behind the patients who acted responsibly?”
“Dock an affordable housing project on an old cruise ship at one of the city’s piers? That idea has been around for decades, but if you want to do it, just stay far away from Truman Waterfront Park as a cruise ship docked there permanently would block the now beautiful view of the ocean. The park is supposed to be a park.”
“No one’s plan for dining on Duval Street includes driving to the parking garage, paying to park, waiting half an hour for the Loop bus, and then walking several blocks, much less repeating the process to get home.”
“Be aware that the referendum on affordable housing is not tied to any specific plan. They can add commercial space and shift the majority of units to higher income ranges. The city should wait for a final plan and put that up for a vote, not choose the plan later.”
“Dear Natural Immunity Fantasist: Whatever you might think ‘natural immunity’ means, you might want to add some facts-based sources to your reading; in Minnesota alone, of the 10,454 cases recorded to date, 7,597 were in people who’d previously had COVID.”
“Saying ‘no’ to the referendum on workforce housing on the 3.2 acres means Key West won’t qualify for state funding to build affordable homes for our community. It’s that simple. If you care about our workforce and our community, vote ‘yes.’”