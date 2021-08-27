“Commissioners are saying they won’t cancel Fantasy Fest because ‘people will come anyway.’ That may be true, but they will not all be packed shoulder to shoulder at street fairs and parades. Do the right thing. People are dying.”
“How does a city and county with no bonds charge residents 5% to 10% the value of their property but yet we can’t seem to find funding to fix U.S. 1 or our streets? Oh, that’s right, we have to make sure everyone gets a $200K salary.”
“What’s with the fireworks every morning near the west end of the Riviera Canal?”
“According to a recent nationwide news article, our COVID cases increased 102% in two weeks. We’re still scheduling events, including Fantasy Fest. Absolute stupidity by our leaders. I don’t want to hear another word about COVID from you. You are part of the problem.”
“Being employed in the health care industry does not prevent ignorance. Too many otherwise sane people are getting bad information from people they trust. Many have more confidence in friends and memes than they do the government.”
“The governor’s salary should be withheld for promoting unsafe health conditions in our schools.”
“Unless I have been asleep at the wheel, I do not recall a prohibition of the use of vaccine passports for entry into localities. Considering the rise in COVID-19 rates in Monroe County, isn’t it time to block U.S. 1 again, requiring people to have proof of vaccination?”
“If all the tourists are gone, like someone said, then where are all these people coming from?”
“No more governing by emergency proclamation, executive order or edict. COVID-19 is now a condition. It’s existence, a state of being. It’s up to state/county/city bodies to pass laws pursuant to normal processes — governors, mayors, commissions and boards need to get back in their respective lanes.”
“Airline passengers holding tickets to Key West would have to show proof of vaccination to board. The health and safety of children who have no access to vaccine protection should be Monroe County government’s priority.”