“It seems as though our governor is going to mandate a no-mandate mandate. It seems what we have here is a failure to communicate.”
“Train horn? Please, I’ve got my earbuds in and I’m listening to a Queen song. Can you guess which one?”
“I love that the Tropic Cinema re-opened, but they need to air out those theaters out!”
“How does the city plan to replace the $27 million in annual lost-revenue it gets from Pier B? That’s a lot of taxes and fees for us to pay, $1,000-plus per person.”
“Its time for the Jimmy Buffett wanna-be people to leave the Keys. You know, shorts, tropical shirt, stringy gray hair, sundress and sun visor. You messed up the keys with your greed, boomers! Time to leave.”
“More arrests for drugs in the Keys?? You don’t say. Act like trash and attract trash!”
“Mini-season needs to be banned. It is like putting a drop of blood in a tank full of piranhas. Stupid frenzies occur, but it’s just trash fighting.”
“I will gladly pay any tax increase to see those cruise ships go away.”
“Almost 4 billion COVID vaccine injections have been jabbed into arms. How much more ‘testing’ do you need?”
“If people do not want to get vaccinated, then that is their prerogative. However, now that cases are “supposedly rising” again, why should the government be allowed to require restrictions on all of us? I believe this to be a free country, and those of us that are smart enough should be able to make our own choices!”
“Monroe County, again you chose tourist dollars over keeping your residents safe. Mask up. Adults who chose not to be vaccinated should not be allowed to impact the safety and well-being of our children who cannot be vaccinated.”
“Seriously, you’re criticizing Keys Energy? They do a great job and we are grateful for them. Power rarely goes out, when it does it’s fixed in a few hours, and their Facebook page is constantly updated with info. They’ve even called me to check on my power!”