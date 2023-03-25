“County approved a Transportation Director with no buses and now three new helicopters for $52M. With only $1M in the black each year, we’ll be in the red for more years than the life of them. Great deal, county: double eye roll for us taxpayers.”
“Is the opposite of ‘woke’ oblivious?”
“Key West citizens want no cruise ships. Allowing one was already a compromise.”
“Woke = self-righteous.”
“Drunkenness, fighting, assaults and general mayhem have come to Duval Street on a regular basis. It’s obviously a result of 50% less cruise ship passengers visiting our city. I’m just connecting the dots like every other expert.”
“Is ‘Chardonnay drinkers’ supposed to be an insult? What does the insulter drink, cheap whiskey in a dirty glass?”
“There was a major renovation project planned for Higgs Beach, including relocating the road. Will city taxpayers now be funding that instead of the county? Or will it be another example of tax dollars spent on a plan for a project that will never happen?”
“Key West airport recently denied a rental car concession to a local company. The local bid would have generated more cash to the county than the big three combined. A sign of things to come? Will it be McDonald’s and TGIF at the new airport terminal? Locals need not apply?”
“To the Voicer who spit their coffee at the idea someone could call an elected official a fascist, worth remembering Hitler was an elected official.”
“Please don’t disparage Chardonnay! It is a fine grape, its best iteration produced in France. Not all Chardonnay lovers are effete anti-ship elitists. Suggest sipping a chilled glass while watching the magnificent cruise ships in our harbor.”