“I wasn’t the one who said termites serve a purpose, but they do help the pest exterminators and building supply stores stay in business.”
“I cannot believe we paid an outgoing employee more than we had to contractually. If commissioners want to give away their money then fine, but please don’t give away mine!”
“Re-entry sticker or not, nobody gets back down until ‘they’ say so.”
“In 1919, Wilfred Kellogg’s study for the California State Board of Health concluded that mask ordinances ‘applied forcibly to entire communities’ did not decrease cases and deaths, as confirmed by comparisons of cities with widely divergent policies on masking.’ Enough said.”
“A while back I heard about a ransomware attack at City Hall. Can we get the whole story? What did this cost the city taxpayers, how it came about, who made the decisions that were made and the consequences of those decisions?”
“If anyone in Key West ever deserved a Second Line procession it is Mr. Chapman — with his tricycle blasting music leading us down Duval Street — so when is that going to happen?”
“Most people who ask ‘where’s the science?’ don’t have a STEM degree, otherwise they’d know.”
“Why can’t somebody keep the Key West weather radar running?”
“Hi, I’m a chicken born and living in Key West. I’d like to thank everyone for providing me with the liberty and freedoms not afforded to most of my species. I know you think I’m cute and part of the Key Weird experience, and some of you like to feed me, but please don’t. Let me eat bugs and both of our species will live a healthier and more content life.”