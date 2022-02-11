“Our commission said that if their recent referendum had failed it would set their project back several years, yet when we voted for imaginary safer, cleaner ships, the people’s mandate was sacrosanct.”
“Most changes in Florida’s 2021 restrictions on voting were not needed. Who said so? The governor! In November 2020, he boasted about how well the 2020 general election had gone, saying Florida was now being seen as ‘the state that did it right and that other states should emulate.’ ”
“Total insurance injustice, rezoning and huge rate hikes on real property. That is pure greed.”
“Glad to see Jimmy Buffett, a notable marine environmentalist, has started a new cruise line and purchased an older cruise ship. Looking forward to seeing the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, formerly Costa Classica, docking in Key West! Another of his smart business moves, Good luck, Jimmy!”
“The adage that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it carries renewed significance in light of white nationalism/supremacy and the escalation of hate crimes in the United States. Florida schools must teach the historical contexts of bigotry, exclusion and hatred against Blacks, Jews and other minorities.”
“Thanks to the Key West bar pilots and ship agents for safely bringing in three cruise ships this past weekend. We appreciate the boost to our downtown businesses!”
“Mount Trashmore should never have happened.”
“If you are in the bike lane, and I am in the auto lane, I do not need to announce I am on your left. A car does not warn you it is passing you when it passes you. There is too much anger out there.”
“The handsaws, the leaf blowers, the hammering, the extra loud pool pump heaters, the hand vacs and the never ending construction: please hang more wind chimes, neighbors!”
“Be aware. In less than a week, I have come within inches of being hit by cars doing ‘Hollywoods’ at stop signs or actually running stop signs, never even looking for a person in the crosswalk. What is going on? Where is a police person when you need one?”