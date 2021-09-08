“Kudos to the city of Santa Barbara, CA. They elected (the people) to not have cruise ships dock. They are a high tourist-only town — 90K people, but they spoke; elected ‘n’ done. Hello!”
“Herd immunity promoter imploring us to ‘follow the science’ — cite your resources. Johns Hopkins data has the U.S. mortality rate at 1.5 %. A lot of collateral damage for herd immunity in our small community. No one has died from exposure to someone who has had the vaccine.”
“Using the term ‘overwhelming’ related to the cruise ship vote shows such bias. It was not an ‘overwhelming’ vote. Just because an issue or a person has more than 50% of the vote does not always mean it was ‘overwhelming’. Please stop trying to make it sound like it was something that it wasn’t.”
“I found it disheartening that City Commission members suggested a volunteer non-profit organization break Florida’s law (be it right or wrong) by asking event participants for proof of vaccination. You shouldn’t ask them to do something you can’t.”
“When will the crew of the Shark get into that 4 gallons of whiskey?”
“To the poster who says the city will lose $27 million per year from no cruise ships: There has not been a cruise ship in KW for 18 months. Your figures imply a $40 million budget hole. Yet the city finances seem to be just fine!”
“The assertion that it is a ‘fact’ that getting COVID and recovering is as good or better than a vaccination is untrue. Assuming you don’t die or are disabled (a big ‘if’) the immunity received rarely lasts more than 90 days, whereas vaccination immunity lasts more than six months.”
“The City Commission complains about anger about a cruise ship resolution, yet they outright dismiss the 40% of voters who want them to negotiate anything less than a complete ban on ships, which will cost our economy over $100M per year. Hypocrisy lives.”