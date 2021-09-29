“You didn’t understand it correctly. We want you to be vaccinated so you don’t fill up our hospitals, burn out our healthcare workers, prevent the vaccinated from getting needed healthcare and sicken those who can’t be vaccinated. People are dying unnecessarily because of your selfishness.”
“The organizers of Brewfest went to the commission meeting and swore they would have COVID safety measures in place. They lied, but who is surprised? The photos posted online show absolutely no social distancing, no masks, nothing. Shame on them and the commissioners for believing them.”
“A recent Voicer asked ‘When is enough tourism enough?’ The answer is when all the hotel rooms that have been authorized by the city are full on a regular basis. That’s only fair. We should not, however, be welcoming tourists into any un-inspected rooms that pay no tourist tax.”
“I was comfortable when people spoke of global warming and global cooling, both of which have been touted in my lifetime. Show me the proof and I’ve got your back. But I can’t accept what I hear under the moniker of ‘climate change.’ It’s a meaningless term as the Earth is constantly changing anyway.”
“A Voicer stated he would not take the vaccine because of our ‘liberal government wants him to.’ Every government in the world is asking that everyone get vaccinated. I guess that the governments of North Korea, China and Russia are liberal, too.”
“As the death of fully vaccinated commissioner demonstrates, the coronavirus vaccine is only 90% to 95% effective. To protect against the spreading Delta variant, a vaccinated Key Wester should make sure that those around him/her, especially at an indoor venue, are also vaccinated, wear masks and maintain social distancing.”
“This month Duval Street has been a ghost town during the daytime, except on the weekends. Why can’t we just allow the cruise ships to call here on weekdays? I don’t think the city is being advised properly on this issue.”
“Instead of raising our taxes, why not sell 30-40 of the empty police cars staged throughout the Keys? Key West isn’t a lot better. I make deliveries all around town and see empty patrol cars ‘staged’ at a lot of places (places of worship, condominium complex gates, etc.).”