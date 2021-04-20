“As someone who subscribes to multiple news outlets across the globe, including ‘left,’ right,’ and everything between, I can agree that at least one contributor to the Voice watches too much Fox News. It appears to me, however, that many more contributors only watch CNN.”
“Why is it that every private company I know of limits carryover of vacation and sick time to the year in which it is earned, but government entities allow unlimited carryover that can be cashed in when they leave. This is ‘free’ money at work on the taxpayer’s dime.”
“The entire premise of the cruise ship referenda from the beginning was to save Key West from COVID-19. Then the narrative shifted to environmental concerns. It seems they keep changing the tune to whatever will get rid of cruise ships. I think we’ve been duped.”
“What is the local Health Department and BOCC doing to get more vaccine doses down here in the Keys? There are plenty of available shots up in the mainland but nothing down here. Please take action as there are many still looking for appointments less than four hours away.”
“Please let me know where to get the free government ID in Key West; the DMV charges a fee for a Florida ID.”
“Tell me more about this cabbage festival.”
“‘Insulting your intelligence’ or refusing to fuel your paranoia? Who was it that originally told us that we didn’t need to wear masks? ‘TV Fauci’ did too. The Spanish Flu of 1918 and masks, is the same as this over year old now pandemic, with masks. Masks are masks. Psychological.”
“It’s not wise to trust the media these days, no matter how you vote. The voting laws are being tightened to allow every eligible citizen to vote once. It isn’t to discriminate due to race. Stop letting the media call your friends and neighbors racists. It’s just not true, and it is turning us against each other.”
“How entitled can you be to think because you paid $X for something you are entitled to impose it on others? An expensive dog isn’t entitled to bite nor is an expensive car entitled to park in a neighbor’s driveway. Keep your ‘wonderful’ in your own yard and ‘ear space.’”