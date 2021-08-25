“Three city employees were throwing tennis balls at chickens last week at Bayview Park. Probably seemed funny to them, but it’s not a good look for city employees.”
“I hope our Key West City Commissioners act responsibly at upcoming spreader events and enforce fire code occupancy limits, prohibit open containers and nudity, and cancel all parades. We have hit crisis mode and no one seems to be listening.”
“The problem with identifying a particular group as the carriers/culprits of coronavirus and the spread of it is that it blinds people to the reality that this virus seeks non-vaccinated victims. In Texas or Key West, you are likely to get COVID from someone who looks exactly like you.”
“Bike lanes have been created for bikes to ride in; sidewalks are called side ‘walks’ for walking. So bike riders, you are in the wrong when you nearly hit me walking and act as if I have done something wrong by being there.”
“Another day, another beach rating of ‘poor’ at both South Beach and Smathers. This means unsafe levels of fecal pollution in the water. Meanwhile, dozens of tourists are swimming and the hotels that use these beaches do not notify their guests. Our tourism industry is shameful.”
“Come on — the answer to curbing COVID is not shutting down. The only way to win this battle is to get vaccinated. There are 27 people in the hospital and only two fully vaxxed; that’s shameful. If you won’t get vaxxed for the community, please, please do it for yourself.”
“Am enjoying reading the old time sailing lingo from Perry and the Shark.”
“I would suggest that many businesses using the ‘labor staffing’ operators are fully aware of who they’re dealing with and are complicit as well. Turning a blind eye does not make you innocent.”
“My husband and I just canceled our trip to Key West. We were looking forward to an island get-away next week, but COVID numbers are so high. I hope Florida gets its act together. Hard to do with your governor denying reality.”
“I can’t believe the city allowed the Elks Club on Whitehead to hold a giant motorcycle rally with outdoor music you could hear five blocks away. We need big changes in this town, starting with respect for homeowners who have the right to a peaceful Saturday in their own homes.”