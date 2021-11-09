“What a wonderful evening. A free (to locals) concert on the lawn at Fort East Martello. Food, friends, music, families, green space and trees! What a lovely event. Thank to all involved.”
“Why spend billions of dollars to raise roads and houses to fight the losing battle against rising waters? The people who can’t take it should just get out of the way and find other places they would rather live.”
“Scuba diving has always been an inherently dangerous activity. Just because you have now realized that doesn’t mean someone needs to look into it.”
“Have the chickens and roosters been removed from Key West? How sad …”
“Please, can we keep only one lane of U.S. 1 open during peak travel times … wait … never mind. Thanks, Keys Electric!”
“It’s all well and good to support buses for poor people, but no one uses them. We can’t even give the service out. We have now abandoned public transportation. With a 90-minute wait, you can walk anywhere on the island before the next bus will come.”
“The City Commission can’t have it both ways. Either solve the cruise ship issue with a mediated compromise or pass the ship cancelling ordinances. To do both at the same time is dealing in bad faith. Political courage on the commission is missing in action.”
“I understand parents not wanting to vax or mask children. They are at virtually no risk from COVID. I do not understand parents not vaxxing themselves. You have obligations to your kids. One is to not die needlessly when a free vaccine is available.”
“I supported the referenda to limit cruise ships, but I did not vote to be represented by Safer, Cleaner ships in any negotiations. Other voices need to be in the room!”
“All major city event announcements should be required to include: ‘The Key West Municipal Code, § 18-87 prohibits open containers of alcoholic beverages in public and will be enforced for this event.’ A lot of people were hurt, charged with DUIs and locked up for battery during Fantasy Fest. ”