“Obviously the word ‘patriot’ has taken on a whole new meaning.”
“The City Commission should allow Fantasy Zone partial nudity, but institute age and weight restrictions.”
“The murdering marauders who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 deserve no due process. We all saw their crimes in the making with our own eyes on television that day. Unless, of course, you were one of them, then you failed the litmus test as well.”
“Mote Marine Dr. Crosby laid the argument to rest back in April when he addressed the City Commission. He said, ‘you could take every cruise ship out of the world, and it won’t save the coral reefs.’ Settled science.”
“I love the smell of sargassum in the morning. It smells like the natural ocean.”
“Single-member district voting enforces the two-party system, and ensures that each local geographical area has a voice in Monroe County issues. Conversely, at-large voting restricts district citizens from voicing concerns when ‘their commissioner’ was not specifically elected by them.”
“While I get the guy doing the ‘Cyne’ graffiti should clean it up himself, it seems the sheriff really needs to focus more on other items, ohhh, let’s say drunken drivers, speeding and the deadly U.S. 1.”
“So now Pier B is petitioning the state to add 100,000-square-feet to their cruise terminal. Will the city just roll over and let it happen?”
“The recent complainant alleging that ‘patriots’ stormed the Capitol screaming ‘Hang Mike Pence’ and beating police with weapons as part of a coup to destroy government is guilty of ‘willful blindness,’ aka conscious avoidance, a legal term that defines knowledge as including closing one’s eyes that a fact exists.”
“If the city takes over Higgs Beach, will that be the end of women sunbathing topless in Key West? Whatever happened to the nude beach that was promised us?”