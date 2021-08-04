“The anti-science, anti-vaxx people need to tough it out at home when they get sick. Quit being hypocrites!”
“Hey, this climate change is very expensive!”
“When will the COVID-19 paranoia end? It will end the same way the smallpox and polio paranoia ended when people as a whole are vaccinated to eradicate the disease.”
“With inflation going through the roof, gas prices soaring, and no one wanting to work due to the government payouts, you pick this time to say you want to raise taxes, so government workers can make more money?! What kind of crazy talk is that?”
“How is this COVID any different than smoking — there are laws to not allowed to smoke in public places, etc. Second-hand smoke is a health hazard, COVID breath is even worse. Listen to your doctor — a simple jab or mask will save so many lives.”
“Nearly all major infectious diseases in the country have been managed through mandated public-school policies — not by school boards responding to unscientific parental decisions. Adults, vaccinated as children, in turn, have their children vaccinated, and the country achieves herd immunity.”
“The School Board chair said that parents know what’s best for their children with respect to masks. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks for all students; the CDC recommends masks for unvaccinated students. Leaving it up to parents is not policy — at least, make a recommendation.”
“We are a string of small islands in the middle of saltwater, we have masts from boats, fast-moving vehicles smashing into electric lines and poles. I always joke about PVC rusting, I think the electric company do an outstanding job of keeping up with the electricity, a big thank you to them. We are not the mainland.”
“If you are unvaccinated, you could pay for that decision with your life. That is a big gamble.”
“Who is leaning on the airport director to add all these additional flights? Are there some unidentified business interests that are pushing him to create this miserable situation?”