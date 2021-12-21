“Does anyone else find it ironic that our governor rejects directives from Washington, yet imposes his will on the citizens of Key West?”
“What is it with the strollers and dogs on Duval these days? I can’t eat or drink at a bar without obnoxious parents or dog owners taking over barstools or seats with their driveling spawn. This isn’t Orlando or Petworld. Be gone already!”
“Several of the speakers at the city commission workshop issued dire warnings of economic woes if we limit cruise ships. Piffle! We’ve had a 20-month experiment thanks to COVID and we’re doing just fine without them!”
“A hundred or so free-range, neutered cats are the solution to all the iguanas and chickens we’re experiencing. My neighbor started letting her cats run loose for a couple hours a day, and our neighborhood is suddenly iguana and chicken-free. Coincidence? I don’t think so.”
“Regardless of a company’s motives for its philanthropic actions, many consider corporate giving a win-win situation. Nonprofits and their beneficiaries benefit from the funds provided, creating an increase in social good, while corporations benefit from the goodwill and name-recognition that typically goes along with donations.”
“The idea to restrict unvaccinated people from participating in society is surprising since most omicron cases are in vaccinated people per the CDC. If the vaccine worked, this wouldn’t be a problem. Funny how this seems to be the only vaccine that doesn’t keep you from contracting the disease like stated when this began.”
“Key West airport departure gates are a fire hazard and superspreader event waiting to happen. Driving to Miami to catch flights no longer seems so unreasonable. Can we please get some adult supervision over our airport operations? Greed can’t outweigh safety for citizens or guests.”
“Wouldn’t it be easier if the cruise lines just put wheels on the bottom of their ships and drove them into port? After all, the ships are dragging along on the bottom anyway. Turn off the propellers. Turn on the four-wheel drive. Turbidity and silt problems solved.”
“The cruise ship referendum called for smaller, cleaner ships and fewer people getting off. But that is proving to be just a ruse as all the anti-cruisers have revealed themselves as being against all cruise ships (the turbidity argument). They thought they could ‘define’ the ships away. They really need to get over themselves.”