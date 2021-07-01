“If the state is going to overrule the vote of the citizens of Key West, why hasn’t the city been discussing raising the disembarkation fees on the ships?”
“See the pattern? Duval, Simonton, Bertha; all streets used extensively by tourists get redone. But 1st Street gets put on the back burner. City’s priorities are clear: locals are second class citizens to the city.”
“Do I have this correct? The ones who will determine how we are governed, regulated, taxed and educated just need to mail in a vote without verifying who they are? HR 1 is definitely ‘New Rules.’”
“Now that Gov. DeSantis signed the bill reversing cruise ship limits, what are our government’s next steps? Have you formally asked the U.S. Navy to honor the referendum? Have you written to cruise ship CEOs asking the same? Hire a PR firm and run full page ads shaming the companies?”
“The federal government still requires masks on all forms of public transportation including those that are privately owned, yet the trolleys and Conch Tour Trains are mask-free. The city needs to address this. Federal law overrides state law.”
“It seem like we are having a lot of power outages lately. Sounds like some serious tree removal is in order.”
“Bring back the cruise ships already!”
“I was tailgated by a large black SUV all the way down Olivia Street for 15 blocks. I didn’t move over. The driver could have taken Truman, so too bad; Olivia is for bikes, Truman for cars. If the Margaret cemetery gate was open I would have used it. Hopefully the new city manager can see the logic in opening it.”
“Speaking of infrastructure, it looks like the highway need repaving. This time use the good stuff.”
“New York is converting 8,000 parking places into outdoor dining areas. Key West is considering giving all our parking places to a private company as part of an outsourcing deal.”
“Who is organizing the protest to let cruise ship passengers know that they will never be welcome in our One Human Family?”
“Does Monroe County have any first responders at Surfside?”
“To the oblivious writer, some of the hotels already have immigrants here and they have to apply for a special work visa to get them here. Probably already a lot of illegal people here as well.”