“Why is panhandling frowned upon in adults but tolerated in children who are outside supermarkets on weekends asking for donations? Many people work two jobs to pay their bills. It doesn’t seem right when these kids could be doing a car wash or selling goods made for fundraising.”
“The cruise ships came back. Our city government failed us. Dawdle, dawdle, dawdle. Blah, blah, blah.”
“Thank you to those who did not get vaccinated. Your beliefs are valid, but only to the point that it affects others. Your beliefs do not trump (no pun intended) others’ health, no matter the risk. Now we have to deal with a mutation, all avoidable!”
“The two ships that came on Saturday are very high-end ships and violated no law by coming here. Don’t believe all the hype; these ships have been scheduled to call here for over 18 months.”
“Anyone else notice that there are not nearly as many iguanas around as there used to be?”
“Key West is full of wonderful cats and dogs. However, if one of them gets sick in the evening or when our local offices are closed, the closest one is Miami. Being a veterinarian is one of the toughest jobs out there, and they are low paid, abused and mostly not appreciated. Our tax money could also be put to good use here!”
“The truth is usually a lot more boring than the conspiracy theories, but it is still the truth.”
“Every fall the snowbirds come down and enter false statements about Florida law in the newspaper. In Florida, it is legal to ride on sidewalks; you’re not in Kansas!”
“Hateful speech not amounting to ‘fighting words’ or leading to or causing a breach of the public peace are protected under the Constitution. But symbols (e.g., the Confederate flag; swastikas) and words that denigrate fellow citizens and lewd conduct demean what Key West and our country stand for.
“Safer, Cleaner Ships, please stop. Pier B is privately owned! Oh, and your drone activity is illegal; no one can fly a drone in Key West without permission from the airport.”
“For sales tax purposes, Florida apparently distinguishes between money paid for permit parking on the streets (spaces reserved for residential parking) and paying (via parking kiosks) for street parking. Sales tax is imposed only on the former. But Key West never collected the tax in prior years. Why now?”