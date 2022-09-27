“If someone doesn’t want a fisherman in the background of their Southernmost buoy tourist photo, they should of went to Disney instead.”
“Mallory Square is too small anyway for today’s mega-ships; the hotels don’t like smokestacks blocking their view.”
“Hi, I live on Martha’s Vineyard and vacation in Key West. Our biggest problems: no workforce, rents and housing costs skyrocketing, not enough teachers, especially ESL teachers for our vibrant immigrant community. Sound familiar? I thought so.”
“The chugs that come ashore at Smathers, or elsewhere, should not become a tourist attraction. We need to address this humanitarian crisis now. Who needs help in Key West now? Every one. It is time to revamp and restart, that once you make it here, you can stay in the arms of family.”
“Why is the city trying again to double the size of the cruise terminal at Mallory Square?”
“So, can I now start requesting to get part of my taxes ‘cancelled’ because they are too high, or can I request part of my home mortgage be cancelled because I bought at the height of the market? I know I signed on the bottom line promising to pay it back, but come on man. Let’s be fair about this.”
“To the Voicer that suggested a guaranteed income program, giving $10,000 monthly to all lower income residents (including illegal immigrants): where exactly do you propose getting the money for your program? Did you really think through what you said?”
“To Space Time Continuum: are you really splitting hairs that sun is not moving north but instead the Earth’s south is tilting further away from sun? Resist Mass Formation Psychosis and accept those things that can actually be proven within the continuum.”
“To the Voicer concerned about ‘lost’ revenue from cruise ships — it looks like the Department of Revenue found it. There was just so much of it that it took longer to count than usual. Turns out big ships don’t bring big money.”
“The new vaccine booster just out has only been tested on mice, not people, and the last booster was so unpopular that the government threw out millions of outdated doses. At the same time, Demark banned COVID vax to anyone under 18, and the UK banned it to age 12.”