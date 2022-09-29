“Could the governor send a busload of immigrants down here to help fill some of the massive job vacancies we have?”
“I loved seeing Rick Worth doing what he does best. I first became aware of his work over on Southard Street for Christmas five years ago when we moved here. He had done a fun Christmas display of the Peanuts for the two men who lived over there. Talented and fun. What happened to the Peanuts?”
“All election candidates should state their position on climate change.”
“Why is an unfiltered cigar exempt from the new county no smoking ordinance?”
“We made it harder for tourists to come on cruise ships. Now they want Airbnbs and are taking what little affordable housing that we had.”
“So, how many refugees from ‘totalitarian repressive regimes’ should the U.S. be responsible for? What’s the number? Do you realize the complications involved in taking in every single refugee who wants to escape to the U.S.? I don’t think so.”
“Is the beautiful Eco-Discovery Center ever going to reopen?”
“It is obvious that the cost of attending college is, at present, beyond the reach of many Americans. We recognize that existing debt is crushing our future leaders, limiting our educational system and preventing our economy from expanding. Student debt relief benefits all citizens; a step in the right direction!”
“Welcome, Maryna, to our ‘One Human Family.’ Blessings to you and your family in Ukraine for its recent devastation and struggles. We hope this ends soon.”