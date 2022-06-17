“Ban tarpon fishing? Next we can get rid of Key Lime pie. Then all tourists. Then all watersports. Then all bars. Key West will be unrecognizable. Then you can all wish for the way things used to be when you had restaurants, goods and services, etc.
“Madam Mayor, Key West’s got a poop problem, and it isn’t the cruise ships! Fix the city pipes.”
“I’m confused: a nipple, which we all possess regardless of pronoun preference, is obscene when painted on the 200 block in October, but men wearing a sock and nothing else on the 800 block in June, on the street and in restaurants are ‘family friendly,’ I guess. When did our ‘One Human Family’ become so heterophobic?”
“Tourists and locals are swimming in a fecal soup at Key West beaches, according to Florida Health Department. Likely causes are live-aboard boats, injection wells and leaky sewer pipes. Hoping the state will unseat our incompetent city government and protect our citizens.”
“The poor water quality at our beaches is alarming. But what is worse is no warning signs posted, that’s criminal. Come to Key West, go home with a nasty infection.”
“It is disappointing that water quality at our beaches is so poor. Finding the source must be a higher priority. Is it storm water runoff? Wastewater? There are solutions, as long as we know the source of the problem.”
“You’re right. The Planning Director went above and beyond the rules by alerting City Manager, City Attorney and Chairman of the Board of her family’s application. She removed herself from the application process as well. I wish everyone in the city and on the various boards were as upfront, diligent.”
“Thank you for covering the pollution problem on our beaches. The tourism industry will complain loudly, but visitors have a right to know this so they can decide if they want to risk swimming. I would love to see the results reported daily like the weather or cruise ship schedule.”
“So (a candidate for City Commission) already admits he supports large cruise ships even though 64% of the district he wants to represent voted against them. I sure hope someone else decides to run. ”
“The closure of the beaches on the south side of our beautiful island may finally cause us to get serious about our waste water problem. Why? It hits us in the pocketbook. Who wants to visit an island where you can’t even get in the water?”