"Hey, neighbors! Time to prove that 'shop local' is not just a phrase. Get out there and support small businesses if you want them to survive another year. Thank you!"
"The high school light show at the Key West Art & Historical Society was so impressive. The bazaar is a highlight of the season. Thank you."
"City-owned College Road has no bicycle infrastructure, no lanes, sharrows or signs of any kind, but just across the street the county has well-marked, separated bike lanes and signs. Go county!"
"Has anyone else noticed a trend that anything supported by the entire island by true democratic vote, like the mayor and the cruise ship issue, is attacked for being divisive by the same people over and over again? Welcome to Key West, where sore losers win!"
"The area of fence along the golf course leading into Key West could definitely use some maintenance. It is not a good look for visitors or residents to see driving into The Triangle."
"The city has never proposed buying Searstown. Commissioner Hoover proposed the North Roosevelt Redevelopment, not the mayor."
"Walgreens’ lighting of the Strand is magical in every season. Merry Christmas, we appreciate your spirit."
"The city just got screwed. Willie Nelson tickets, which sold out in minutes, required constant refreshing because every time you picked a seat it was gone, are now over twice the price on StubHub. They better tell AXS and the Key West Theatre to deal with it. I bet most of the crowd will end up being from MIA/FLL area."
"Thirty-nine House Republicans — the only Floridian being Mike Waltz — joined all Democrats in passing the Respect for Marriage Act that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. Just so you know when you vote in 2024."