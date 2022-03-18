“A bank’s Dumpster corral on Calais Lane continues to stink up the area with wet trash of all kinds and human waste, etc. The doors continue to fly open/closed, people throw anything in and use the corral for ‘private time.’ Nice addition to the hood!”
“The inconvenient truth is that healthy corals growing on the cruise piers prove ships and turbidity do no harm. Instead of crying wolf, follow Mote Marine’s brilliant lead and focus on abating coral tissue loss disease. Support their coral reef replenishment program!”
“If local law enforcement would ticket anyone going over 65 mph in the northbound lane of U.S. 1, around Mile Marker 9, they would make a fortune. For some reason, many drivers exceed 70 to 75 mph in this stretch, just to pass one or two vehicles. I’m amazed there’s not a ton of accidents in this area.”
“Give it up, there is nary a genuine Key Lime tree left on the islands except for the home grown few. Truth be told, Key Lime promotions should read as, Green Mexican Limes for Pies and extracts. A sweet, ripe, yellow, Keys grown Key Lime has no substitute or comparison.”
“Yet again more cruise ships are schedules at Pier B that violate their agreement with the city. The agreement limits the length of ships to 1,000 feet. Pier B should be cited and fined for every violation for over that limit.”
“Doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result is the definition of ignorance. Another 99-year deal, really?”
“Let’s show our support for the live-aboards who rallied together this week to say they deserve respect and representation. We should be doing all we can to support them and this readily available form of affordable housing.”
“A visiting friend remarked after taking the tour train: ‘How can such a filthy rich tiny town have such horrible bumpy streets?’ I told her, ‘wait until you try to find decent sidewalks south of Truman!’”